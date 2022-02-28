PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) has dropped 11.2% after hours following its fourth-quarter earnings report, where the company guided to the low side for first-quarter revenues.

Revenue rose 34% to a record $75.6M, meeting expectations, thanks to some ground made in fast-growing formats including mobile and omnichannel video.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis rose to $27.1 million from $19.7 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.9 million (on a 51% margin) vs. a prior-year $26.9 million

Net dollar-based retention was 149% for the trailing 12 months, up from 122% the year prior.

Revenue from mobile and omnichannel video (including connected TV) rose 41% year-over-year, and made up a full 67% of total revenue. And CTV revenue in Q4 grew more than sixfold; at year-end PubMatic programmatically monetized CTV inventory from 167 publishers, up from 154 in Q3.

For the full year, it processed 92.2 trillion impression, up 96% from 2020; since the first quarter of 2020, cost of revenue per million impressions processed fell by almost 50%.

Net cash from operations was $28.5 million, up from $8.6 million (230% gain). The company ended 2021 with liquidity of $159.6 million vs. no debt.

"Our business is emerging with structurally higher levels of profitability than prior to the pandemic, with an anticipated annual adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% plus for fiscal year 2022," says CFO Steve Pantelick. "With the strength and durability of our model, coupled with numerous growth opportunities from existing and new products, we are confident in our 25% profitable revenue growth target for 2022.”

The company guided to Q1 revenue of $53 million-$55 million vs. an expected $56.7 million.