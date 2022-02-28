Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) CEO Rick Muncrief tells Bloomberg he is "mystified" that President Biden has not reached out to discuss raising oil production to help contain surging gasoline prices and inflation.

A request from the Biden administration could make it easier for companies such as Devon to increase output without angering shareholders who been have demanding investment discipline, Muncrief maintains, saying "if they were to reach out and maybe be a little more collaborative, it might provide some cover," according to the Bloomberg interview.

Even if Devon would want to boost production, the CEO says it would be difficult, since it now takes roughly twice as long as normal to get a drilling rig on site and then start pumping the oil, while the company estimates its costs to carry out projects will increase by ~15% this year.

Muncrief also says WTI crude oil prices likely need to rise another $25/bbl to ~$120 before consumers start cutting down on demand.

Devon shares surged Monday to their highest in nearly seven years, capping a 170% price gain over the past year.