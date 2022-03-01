New York Attorney General Letitia James asked Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Monday to explain an "unexpected spike" in consumer utility bills this winter, some of which she said tripled in January from the previous month.

The AG's office said it is "troubled that Con Edison raised its rates so much and so suddenly without providing any warning or explanation to the public," and called for the utility to provide notice "in writing at least one month before an anticipated rate increase of more than 15%."

Con Edison explained that "while supply costs and weather related increases in energy use are outside of our control, we do control our billing process and are looking to mitigate future supply cost volatility for our customers."

James' criticisms follow recent calls from Governor Kathy Hochul and the chairman of the state's Public Service Commission for Con Ed to review its billing practices.

Con Edison said in January that it would need to charge higher electricity and natural gas rates in 2023 to fund investments in clean energy and reliability improvements.