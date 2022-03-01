Disney pauses film releases in Russia
Feb. 28, 2022
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) says it's pausing its theatrical releases in Russia, notably including the upcoming release of latest Pixar film Turning Red.
- “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” the company says.
- Future business decisions will be made based on changes to the evolving situation, it says.
- "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees," the company continues.