Nordic American Tankers (NAT +26%) tops a broad rally in oil tanker stocks as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted energy trade through the Black Sea and spiked the cost of shipping oil by sea.

Freight rates for hauling crude from Russia are skyrocketing as sanctions raise the risks of carrying cargoes on those routes; according to Bloomberg, shipowners are offering at least double the last transacted rate to carry ESPO crude from Kozmino, which loads oil from Russia's Far East, to ports in China, and shipping costs from Ceyhan, Turkey, to China also have surged.

Tanker rates on the TD6 Black Sea-Med route jumped by $46K/day to $153K/day, the highest since 2008, Bloomberg reports, citing data from the Baltic Exchange in London.

Other notable gainers include DHT +5.6%, STNG +3.9%, FRO +3%, TNP +2.5%.

For U.S. oil voyages, Bloomberg reports vessel owners are asking for higher prices to send cargoes to the Far East aboard supertankers after doing deals at nearly double the price last week from early this month.

Last week, Nordic American Tankers reported Q4 GAAP earnings that roughly matched expectations.