Africa Oil Q4 results - strong guide, weak dividend, focus on Venus-1 discovery

Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF), the small-cap oil company with exploration and production blocks throughout Africa, reported earnings after the close Monday. The Company provided commentary on recent exploration success, guided 2022 free cash flow, and announced a dividend:

Exploration - the Company indicated that recent success at Venus-1, paired with the Graff-1 discovery in an adjacent block, marked the opening of a major petroleum system in Namibia.

Guidance - Africa Oil's producing assets are housed entirely within the Company's 50% ownership in Prime Oil & Gas, during 2022, Africa Oil expects its share of production in Prime to generate ~$270m in free cash flow net to shareholders (~26% of Africa Oil's current market cap); this guidance assumes a $73 realized price, as Prime has hedged 2022 production.

Shareholders - despite substantial free cash flow, the Board has approved a 10c dividend for 2022 (4.4% forward yield); note the release indicated "depending on the Company's progress in maturing acquisition opportunities and the market outlook, the Board may approve additional distributions," suggesting M&A is the focus for Management at the moment.

Reserves - during 2022, Africa Oil replaced 102% of Company production with new reserves.

The underlying financial guidance likely supports Africa Oil's share price from here, as the 24% free cash flow yield understates the Company's earnings power, given hedged prices in 2022. However, shareholders will likely need to wait for 1) additional shareholder return announcements 2) further commentary from the operator of Venus-1, as it relates to resource, capital and timing 3) successful M&A, in the form of a divestiture of Project Kenya or a compelling acquisition.

The Company's earnings call is scheduled for 10am ET, Tuesday March 1st, and is likely to focus on the potential resource size and asset value of the Venus-1 discovery.