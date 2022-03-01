Asia-Pacific markets mostly gain as investors weigh Russia-Ukraine conflict

Japan +1.18%. Japan February final manufacturing PMI 52.7.

China +0.34%. China Caixin manufacturing PMI for February 50.4 (expected 49.1).

China official February manufacturing PMI 50.2 (expected 49.9 ) prior was 50.1.

Hong Kong -0.32%.

Australia +0.67%. Australia weekly consumer confidence drops to 99.2 (previous week was 101.8).

Australian Manufacturing PMI for February 53.2 (vs. prior 48.4)

Australian manufacturing PMI for February 57.0 (vs.55.1 in January). This is the second of the Australian manufacturing PMIs for February, this time from IHS Markit.

Australian housing finance data for January: Owner occupied and investment both rose.

Australian data - Q4 net exports will subtract 0.2% from GDP.

Australian Q4 2021 GDP data due Wednesday 21 March - forecast upgrade.

India +0.70%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell -0.50% at 33890.02, S&P 500 fell -0.25% at 4373.77, while Nasdaq rose 0.41% at 1375.41.

South Korea markets are closed for a holiday on Tuesday. South Korea February exports per working day +17.6% y/y.

Coming up in the US session: Federal Reserve speaker due on Tuesday 01 March 2022 at 1900 GMT.

Ahead of the OPEC+ ministerial meeting is today's meeting of OPEC's Joint Technical Committee at 1200 GMT.

Updates on Russia-Ukraine war: Russia/Ukraine peace negotiations end with no progress, they seem to be heading for a 2nd round.

Today (and over the weekend) US and NATO allies continued to tighten the screws via additional sanctions directed toward leaders, and businesses, financial institutions and Russia's central bank including the partial denial of service from the SWIFT system.

The sanctions against the Russian central bank prevents the government from moving its assets held abroad and thus using its emergency reserve currencies to protect it's economy from the NATO's campaign.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.87% to $96.55 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.9% to $98.85 per barrel.

Spot gold, traditionally a safe haven in times of uncertainty, last traded at $1,905.24.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.10%; S&P 500 +0.05%; Nasdaq -0.05%.