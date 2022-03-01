Cavco Industries buys manufacturing facility in North Carolina
Mar. 01, 2022 2:38 AM ETCavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to acquire a 184,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Hamlet, North Carolina, which will be modified to produce homes built under the standards of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD code").
- The seller, Volumetric Building Companies ("VBC"), currently produces multi-family residential and commercial projects in the facility and intends to move that production closer to their markets in the Northeast.
- VBC will complete existing projects through summer 2022, at the same time Cavco will complete renovating the facility for HUD code home production, with an anticipated home production start date by the fourth calendar quarter of 2022.
- Pursuant to the deal, Cavco intends to offer continued employment to existing VBC employees.