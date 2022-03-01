Broadwind announces $13M in new tower orders
Mar. 01, 2022 2:46 AM ETBroadwind, Inc. (BWEN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is up 3.7% after hours after the firm has received $13M in new tower orders from a global wind turbine manufacturer.
- Including these new orders, Broadwind has booked nearly 50% of its full-year 2022 optimal annual tower production capacity.
- The company expects to schedule additional 2022 bookings over the coming months, as OEM customers seek to secure additional production capacity.
- "Over the last thirty days, we have received a total of $29 million in tower orders, all of which will be fulfilled at our Abilene plant primarily during the third quarter 2022. We look forward to providing additional progress updates on the fourth quarter earnings call scheduled for Wednesday, March 2, 2022," stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind.
