Monument Mining GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $5.05M
Mar. 01, 2022 3:03 AM ETMonument Mining Limited (MMTMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Monument Mining press release (OTCPK:MMTMF): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
- Revenue of $5.05M (-26.2% Y/Y).
- Q2 FY2022 gold production was 1,683oz, a 43% decrease as compared to 2,963oz for Q2 FY2021.
- Average quarterly gold price realized at $1,828/oz in Q2, FY2022 (Q2, FY2021: $1,889/oz).
- Cash cost per ounce sold was $1,810/oz in Q2, FY2022 (Q2, FY2021: $1,103/oz).
- Gross margin decreased by 106% to negative $0.15 million in Q2, FY2022 (Q2, FY2021: $2.69 million).
- Cash and cash equivalents balance as at December 31, 2021 was $27.79 million, a decrease of $10.83 million from the balance at June 30, 2021 of $38.62 million