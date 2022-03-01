Monument Mining GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $5.05M

Mar. 01, 2022 3:03 AM ETMonument Mining Limited (MMTMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Monument Mining press release (OTCPK:MMTMF): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
  • Revenue of $5.05M (-26.2% Y/Y).
  • Q2 FY2022 gold production was 1,683oz, a 43% decrease as compared to 2,963oz for Q2 FY2021.
  • Average quarterly gold price realized at $1,828/oz in Q2, FY2022 (Q2, FY2021: $1,889/oz).
  • Cash cost per ounce sold was $1,810/oz in Q2, FY2022 (Q2, FY2021: $1,103/oz).
  • Gross margin decreased by 106% to negative $0.15 million in Q2, FY2022 (Q2, FY2021: $2.69 million).
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance as at December 31, 2021 was $27.79 million, a decrease of $10.83 million from the balance at June 30, 2021 of $38.62 million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.