Full Truck Alliance Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.04, revenue of $224.3M; initiates Q1 revenue guidance
Mar. 01, 2022 3:37 AM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Full Truck Alliance press release (NYSE:YMM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.04.
- Revenue of $224.3M (+68.1% Y/Y).
- Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached $10.9 billion), an increase of 22.1% from the same period of 2020.
- Fulfilled orders in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached 34.8 million, an increase of 41.6% from 24.6 million in the same period of 2020.
- Average shipper MAUs in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached 1.57 million, an increase of 20.6% from 1.31 million in the same period of 2020.
- The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.04 billion and RMB1.09 billion in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 19.8% to 25.3%.