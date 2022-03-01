iQIYI Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.20 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.2B beats by $40M
Mar. 01, 2022 3:41 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- iQIYI press release (NASDAQ:IQ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.20 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.2B (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $80.9M and non-GAAP operating loss margin was 7%, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB940.7 million and non-GAAP operating loss margin of 13% in the same period in 2020.
- The average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 97.0 million, compared to 102.7 million for the same period in 2020 and 104.7 million for the third quarter in 2021.
- The monthly average revenue per membership for the fourth quarter was RMB14.16, compared to RMB12.45 for the same period in 2020 and RMB13.65 for the third quarter in 2021.
- "Our goal is to reach non-GAAP operating break-even for the full year of 2022 and to reach quarterly non-GAAP operating break-even as early as possible, while maintaining our competitive advantage as the industry leader."
- "For the upcoming first quarter of 2022, we expect to see further significant improvements for both GAAP and non-GAAP operating losses compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The strength of our business fundamentals will support our leadership and growth over the long run," commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI.