Baidu Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.82 beats by $0.40, revenue of $5.19B beats by $100M
Mar. 01, 2022 3:47 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Baidu press release (NASDAQ:BIDU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.82 beats by $0.40.
- Revenue of $5.19B (+9.0% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 18%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $903 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 17%.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was $974 million and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%.
- iQIYI subscribers reached 99 million in December 2021.
- "Baidu Core achieved 21% revenue growth in 2021, with non-advertising revenues increasing by 71% from last year, which has been very encouraging. Looking ahead, we remain committed to healthy and sustainable long-term growth as Baidu continues to improve its overall operational efficiency and execution capabilities," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu.