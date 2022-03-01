Li Auto deliveries fall 31% M/M to 8,414 amid supply shortages
Mar. 01, 2022 3:52 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) has delivered 8,414 Li ONEs in February 2022, up 265.8% Y/Y, down 31% M/M. The company delivered 20,682 vehicles in 2022 in total.
- The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 144,770 since the vehicle’s market debut.
- "At the same time, the holiday season and an outbreak of the pandemic in Suzhou have resulted in supply shortages and affected our production. We are taking additional measures to ensure supply and safeguard production, aiming to shorten the waiting time of delivery to our users.” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.
- As of February 28, 2022, the Company had 220 retail stores in 105 cities, as well as 279 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities.
- Li Auto (LI) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.
- LI -0.8% after hours to $30.2
- Source: Press Release