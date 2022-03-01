European markets pull back; Russian convoy appears to head for Kyiv

London -0.04%.

Germany -1.33%. Germany February final manufacturing PMI 58.4 vs 58.5 prelim.

France -1.04%. France February final manufacturing PMI 57.2 vs 57.6 prelim

MOEX The Moscow Exchange was closed on Monday, will be again today.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks shedding to lead losses while basic resources gained.

Italy February manufacturing PMI 58.3 vs 58.0 expected.

Switzerland February manufacturing PMI 62.6 vs 64.0 expected.

Spain February manufacturing PMI 56.9 vs 56.0 expected.

Brandenburg February CPI +5.4% vs +5.2% y/y prior.

Eurozone February final manufacturing PMI 58.2 vs 58.4 prelim.

North Rhine Westphalia February CPI +5.3% vs +5.1% y/y prior.

Update from UK intelligence sources: Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress in last 24 hours.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 1.83%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down five basis point to 0.10%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 1.39%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.45%; CAC -2.68%; DAX -2.24% and EURO STOXX -1.86%.