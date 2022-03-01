AstraZeneca to pay $30M upfront to license rare heart condition drug from Neurimmune
Mar. 01, 2022 4:35 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Alexion will pay $30M upfront in an exclusive licensing agreement with Neurimmune AG for NI006, to treat a rare condition that causes heart failure.
- NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody, is currently in a phase 1b development to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), an underdiagnosed, systemic condition that leads to progressive heart failure.
- Alexion has been granted an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize NI006.
- Alexion will also make additional contingent milestone payments of up to $730M upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to low-to-mid teen royalties on net sales of any approved medicine resulting from the collaboration.
- Neurimmune will continue to be responsible for completion of the current phase 1b trial on behalf of Alexion, and Alexion will pay certain trial costs.
- Alexion will be responsible for further clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization.
- ATTR-CM is characterized by deposits of amyloid protein fibrils in the walls of the left ventricle, which cause the heart walls to become stiff resulting in the organ unable to pump blood effectively.
- AZN +1.41% pre-market to $61.74