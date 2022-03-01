XPeng reports February deliveries of 6,225 vehicles, up 180%

  • XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) reports monthly deliveries in February 2022 of 6,225 Smart EVs, representing an increase of 180% Y/Y.
  • Deliveries in February consisted of 3,537 P7s (+151% Y/Y), 629 G3 and G3i smart compact SUVs as well as 2,059 P5 smart family sedans, bringing total deliveries to over 13,953 since its launch on September 15.
  • The technology upgrade for Zhaoqing plant completed to accelerate future deliveries. Production at the Zhaoqing plant was resumed in mid-February as planned.
  • Earlier, XPeng announced inclusion of its shares in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program, effective March 7, 2022.
  • In another news, NIO reports 6,131 vehicles delivery in February, down 57% M/M; Li Auto deliveries fall 31% M/M to 8,414 amid supply shortages
