Aon acquires Tyche Platform from technology and software firm RPC Tyche

Mar. 01, 2022 4:43 AM ETAon plc (AON)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Aon (NYSE:AON) has acquired actuarial software platform Tyche from technology and software firm RPC Tyche.

  • The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

  • Tyche is a specialist in developing customized risk and capital modelling software for actuaries, quantitative analysts and risk teams.

  • The integration of Tyche into Aon's existing solutions will better enable re/insurers to rethink access to capital.

  • The addition will enable Aon to offer re/insurers a single technology platform with the ability to seamlessly integrate capital modelling, pricing and reserving to drive better decision-making across both life and non-life business.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.