Aon acquires Tyche Platform from technology and software firm RPC Tyche
Mar. 01, 2022 4:43 AM ETAon plc (AON)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Aon (NYSE:AON) has acquired actuarial software platform Tyche from technology and software firm RPC Tyche.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Tyche is a specialist in developing customized risk and capital modelling software for actuaries, quantitative analysts and risk teams.
The integration of Tyche into Aon's existing solutions will better enable re/insurers to rethink access to capital.
The addition will enable Aon to offer re/insurers a single technology platform with the ability to seamlessly integrate capital modelling, pricing and reserving to drive better decision-making across both life and non-life business.