Aurora Mobile agrees to acquire SendCloud
Mar. 01, 2022 4:51 AM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) to acquire a majority equity interest in Wuhan based SendCloud Technology, China’s leading Email API platform for consumer marketing and user-centric transactional email services.
- The total cash consideration will be paid upon completion of the transaction.
- In addition, the company plans to grant equity awards to the management of SendCloud.
- The deal is expected to be completed by the end of March 2022 and currently there is no assurance that the transaction will be completed within the anticipated timeframe.