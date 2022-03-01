Aurora Mobile agrees to acquire SendCloud

Mar. 01, 2022

  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) to acquire a majority equity interest in Wuhan based SendCloud Technology, China’s leading Email API platform for consumer marketing and user-centric transactional email services.
  • The total cash consideration will be paid upon completion of the transaction.
  • In addition, the company plans to grant equity awards to the management of SendCloud.
  • The deal is expected to be completed by the end of March 2022 and currently there is no assurance that the transaction will be completed within the anticipated timeframe.
