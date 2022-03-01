Valneva stock soars on 1st emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001 in Bahrain
Mar. 01, 2022
- Valneva (OTCPK:INRLF) said the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain has granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.
- The authorization follows a rolling review process with the Bahraini NHRA.
- "We are extremely pleased with this first authorization and would like to thank the Kingdom of Bahrain for their trust and confidence," said Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach.
- "As the only dual-adjuvanted, inactivated COVID-19 vaccine approved in Bahrain, VLA2001 will provide a differentiated vaccine option to the Bahraini population and medical community," added Lingelbach.
- The French company signed an agreement with Bahrain in December 2021 to supply one million doses of VLA2001. The company expects to deliver the first shipments at the end of this month.
- In February, Valneva received a list of questions from a committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said that subject to the acceptance of Valneva’s responses, it expects to receive a positive recommendation from the EMA committee for conditional approval of VLA2001 in Europe at the end of Q1 2022.
- VALN +7.45% premarket to $35.77