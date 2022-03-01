InterCure, Altman Health team up for CBD wellness market in Israel
Mar. 01, 2022 5:49 AM ETInterCure Ltd. (INCR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) signed a definitive agreement with Altman Health LP to focus on the Israeli CBD product market.
- The newly formed company will focus on the new Israeli CBD product market following the Israeli Minister of Health's recent announcement that CBD would be removed from the Dangerous Drugs Act.
- Altman Health offers health and wellness products, including nutritional supplements, homeopathic solutions and medicinal cosmetics.
- The companies said the partnership with Altman will register, manufacture, market and distribute CBD products in Israel, including Charlotte's Web branded products. In December 2020, InterCure had entered an exclusive strategic partnership with hemp extract products maker Charlotte's Web.
- InterCure, which does business as Canndoc, added that it will file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, along with management discussion and analysis and annual information form no later than March 31.