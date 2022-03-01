Interface Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.15, revenue of $339.6M beats by $14.93M
Mar. 01, 2022 5:54 AM ETInterface, Inc. (TILE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Interface press release (NASDAQ:TILE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $339.6M (+22.6% Y/Y) beats by $14.93M.
For the first quarter of 2022:
- Net sales of $275 million to $285 million vs consensus of $289.35M.
- Adjusted gross profit margin of 35.0% to 37.0%.
- Adjusted SG&A expenses of approximately $80 million.
- Adjusted Interest & Other expenses of approximately $7.5 million to $8.0 million.
- Fully diluted weighted average share count at the end of the first quarter of 2022 of approximately 59.3 million shares.
For the full fiscal year 2022:
- Year-over-year net sales growth of approximately 7.0% to 9.0%.
- Adjusted gross profit margin of 35.5% to 36.5%.
- Adjusted SG&A expenses that are approximately 26.0% of net sales.
- Adjusted Interest & Other expenses of approximately $31 million.
- An adjusted effective tax rate for the full year of 2022 of approximately 27%.
- Capital expenditures of approximately $30 million.