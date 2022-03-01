Amarin Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.09, revenue of $144.49M beats by $2.32M
Mar. 01, 2022 6:02 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Amarin press release (NASDAQ:AMRN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $144.49M (-13.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.32M.
- As of December 31, 2021, Amarin reported aggregate cash and investments of $489.1 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $219.5 million and liquid short-term and long-term investments of $234.7 million and $35.0 million, respectively.
- Given the uncertainty primarily related to the continued global impact of COVID-19 as well as the uncertainty resulting from the impact of generic availability in the U.S., Amarin is unable to provide 2022 revenue guidance; however, the company will continue to evaluate its ability to provide as the year progresses.