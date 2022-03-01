Everi Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.52, revenue of $180.39M beats by $12.9M

Mar. 01, 2022 6:04 AM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Everi Holdings press release (NYSE:EVRI): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.52.
  • Revenue of $180.39M (+50.8% Y/Y) beats by $12.9M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, increased 45% to a fourth quarter record $88.8 million from $61.2 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.
  • Outlook FY22: The Company expects operating income to increase 8% to 13% year over year driving net income to a range of $125 million to $132 million and Adjusted EBITDA to increase 6% to 8% year over year to a range of $368 million to $376 million.
