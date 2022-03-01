22nd Century GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $8M
Mar. 01, 2022 6:04 AM ET22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- 22nd Century press release (NASDAQ:XXII): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.09.
- Revenue of $8M (+9.6% Y/Y).
- The company ended the year with a cash position of $48.7 million as of December 31, 2021, and the Company’s continued initiatives to manage expenses relative to net sales revenue should provide the Company with additional runway to execute for the foreseeable future.
- For the full year 2021, net cash used in operating activities was $22.8 million, compared to $15.6 million in the prior year period.