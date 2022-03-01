Thoughtworks Holding Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line, revenue of $286.8M in-line

Mar. 01, 2022 6:12 AM ETThoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Thoughtworks Holding press release (NASDAQ:TWKS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line.
  • Revenue of $286.8M (+39.0% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Outlook Q1 2022:
  • Revenues in the range of $303 million to $305 million, vs consensus of $295.27M reflecting year-over-year growth at the midpoint of 28%, or 31% on a constant currency basis;
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the range of 19.0% to 20.0%; and
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS in the range of $0.11 to $0.12 vs consensus of $0.11 for the quarter, assuming a weighted average of 332 million diluted outstanding shares for the quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.