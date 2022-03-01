Thoughtworks Holding Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line, revenue of $286.8M in-line
Mar. 01, 2022 6:12 AM ETThoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Thoughtworks Holding press release (NASDAQ:TWKS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line.
- Revenue of $286.8M (+39.0% Y/Y) in-line.
- Outlook Q1 2022:
- Revenues in the range of $303 million to $305 million, vs consensus of $295.27M reflecting year-over-year growth at the midpoint of 28%, or 31% on a constant currency basis;
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the range of 19.0% to 20.0%; and
- Adjusted Diluted EPS in the range of $0.11 to $0.12 vs consensus of $0.11 for the quarter, assuming a weighted average of 332 million diluted outstanding shares for the quarter.