CNH Industrial N.V. approves €100M share buyback program; CEO purchases 150K shares
Mar. 01, 2022 6:12 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has approved a share buyback program up to €100M.
- Buyback will be funded by the company’s liquidity to optimize the capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from the company’s equity incentive plans.
- The purchases will be carried out on the Italian Stock Exchange and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs), in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.
- The company also announced that on February 24, 2022, CEO Scott W. Wine has purchased 150K of the company’s common shares at an average price of $13.6881.
- As of today, Mr. Wine holds in total 350K of the company’s common shares.