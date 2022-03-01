DoorDash to hospitality technology startup, Bbot
Mar. 01, 2022 6:21 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is acquiring hospitality technology startup, Bbot.
- This acquisition will offer merchants more solutions for their in-store and online channels, including in-store digital ordering and payments.
- "We're excited to bring our combined suite to an even wider selection of merchants across the hospitality space – including bars, hotels, and ghost kitchens – so these businesses can engage with more customers, increase their quality of service, and grow sales," said Tom Pickett, DoorDash's Chief Revenue Officer. "Bbot has built best-in-class features and highly customizable tools that will enable DoorDash to better support the ever-growing range of merchant needs."
- Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.