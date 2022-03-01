DoorDash to hospitality technology startup, Bbot

Mar. 01, 2022 6:21 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is acquiring hospitality technology startup, Bbot.
  • This acquisition will offer merchants more solutions for their in-store and online channels, including in-store digital ordering and payments.
  • "We're excited to bring our combined suite to an even wider selection of merchants across the hospitality space – including bars, hotels, and ghost kitchens – so these businesses can engage with more customers, increase their quality of service, and grow sales," said Tom Pickett, DoorDash's Chief Revenue Officer. "Bbot has built best-in-class features and highly customizable tools that will enable DoorDash to better support the ever-growing range of merchant needs."
  • Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.