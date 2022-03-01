OPKO Health's unit, Saol Therapeutics team up to detect patients with rare disease
Mar. 01, 2022 6:27 AM ETOPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Saol Therapeutics is collaborating with OPKO Health's (NASDAQ:OPK) unit GeneDx to help in identifying patients diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial disease, Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency (PDCD) who may be eligible to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- The companies said PDCD affects less than 300 children in the U.S. annually and does not have any FDA-approved treatment.
- The trial administers the investigational drug dichloroacetate (DCA) to young children who have a deficiency of the pyruvate dehydrogenase complex (PDC). The companies said PDC deficiency is the most common cause of congenital lactic acidosis and is frequently a fatal metabolic disease of childhood.
- "Individualized genetic screening offers physicians and families the insights needed to avoid years of misdiagnosis. With their help, we are better able to identify mitochondrial diseases early," said Saol CEO Dave Penake.
- OPK -0.32% premarket to $3.12