OPKO Health's unit, Saol Therapeutics team up to detect patients with rare disease

Mar. 01, 2022 6:27 AM ETOPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Saol Therapeutics is collaborating with OPKO Health's (NASDAQ:OPK) unit GeneDx to help in identifying patients diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial disease, Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency (PDCD) who may be eligible to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial.
  • The companies said PDCD affects less than 300 children in the U.S. annually and does not have any FDA-approved treatment.
  • The trial administers the investigational drug dichloroacetate (DCA) to young children who have a deficiency of the pyruvate dehydrogenase complex (PDC). The companies said PDC deficiency is the most common cause of congenital lactic acidosis and is frequently a fatal metabolic disease of childhood.
  • "Individualized genetic screening offers physicians and families the insights needed to avoid years of misdiagnosis. With their help, we are better able to identify mitochondrial diseases early," said Saol CEO Dave Penake.
  • OPK -0.32% premarket to $3.12
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.