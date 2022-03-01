Kia America sales grew 2.3% in February
Mar. 01, 2022 6:25 AM ETKia Motors Corporation (KIMTF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kia America (OTCPK:KIMTF) reports February sales up 2.3% Y/Y to 49,182 units.
- The company has set a new February record for overall electrified vehicle sales, shattering the previous record set in September 2021 by 181%.
- Niro line of electrified crossovers saw a 40% increase over the model line's best-ever February sales total set in 2017.
- The Telluride and K5 also broke previous model-specific February sales records by 13% and 5%.
- "Kia continues to outpace the industry and 'charge ahead' with the shift toward electrified vehicles as sales of our range of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models continued to break records and now make up 13-percent of our sales," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With first-month sales of the all-electric Kia EV6 exceeding 2,100 units we are confident that even more consumers considering their own shift to electrified vehicles will now consider Kia."