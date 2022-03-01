Target Non-GAAP EPS of $3.19 beats by $0.34, revenue of $31B misses by $380M
Mar. 01, 2022 6:31 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Target press release (NYSE:TGT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.19 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $31B (+9.4% Y/Y) misses by $380M.
- Shares +1.1% PM.
- Comparable traffic grew 8.1 percent on top of 6.5 percent in Q4 2020.
- More than 95 percent of Target (TGT)'s fourth quarter sales were fulfilled by its stores.
- For fiscal year 2022, the Company expects low- to mid-single digit revenue growth vs. 2.03% consensus, an operating margin rate of 8 percent or higher, low-single digit growth in operating margin dollars, and high-single digit growth in Adjusted Earnings per Share vs. flat% consensus.
- The Company expects quarterly, year-over-year profit performance will be variable during the year, and generally improve as the year progresses. The company expects its first quarter 2022 operating margin rate will be favorable in relation to historical performance, but well below its first quarter 2021 rate of 9.8 percent.