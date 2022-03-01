Cerevel Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.40
Mar. 01, 2022 6:33 AM ETCerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cerevel Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:CERE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.40.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021, were $618.0 million, compared to $383.6 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Financial Outlook: The Company anticipates R&D expenses for 2022 to increase relative to 2021, driven by initiation of the comprehensive Phase 2 program for emraclidine.
- Cerevel expects G&A expenses for 2022 to increase relative to 2021 to support the expansion and advancement of its pipeline and initiate pre-commercialization activities.
- The Company’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are expected to continue to support operations into 2024.