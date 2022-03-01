2022 Guidance: For the full year of 2022, we currently expect bookings for digital entertainment to be between US$2.9 billion and US$3.1 billion. With many economies reopening further in the fourth quarter and into this year, we have observed some moderation in online activities and fluctuations in user engagement. Moreover, due to unanticipated government actions, Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India. The guidance takes into consideration these headwind factors. The midpoint of the guidance of US$3.0 billion reflects our current expectations that our bookings for 2022 will be close to the level in 2020 while also considering the uncertainty in India. We expect GAAP revenue for e-commerce to be between US$8.9 billion and US$9.1 billion. The midpoint of the guidance represents an increase of 75.7% from 2021. We expect GAAP revenue for digital financial services to be between US$1.1 billion and US$1.3 billion. The midpoint of the guidance represents an increase of 155.4% from 2021.