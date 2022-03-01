Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) has extended post-market gains to rise ~9% in early trading on Tuesday after the company announced a favorable decision issued by U.S. patent officials backing the Broad Institute in its claims on certain patents related to CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing in human cells.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has ruled that the patents in question belong to the Broad Institute of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The institute has exclusively licensed those patents to Editas Medicine (EDIT) to develop CRISPR-based medicines.

Pending an appeal, the decision ends a U.S. patent dispute between Broad and the University of California, the University of Vienna, and Emmanuelle Charpentier.

“The decision reaffirms the strength of our foundational intellectual property as we continue our work to develop life-changing medicines for people living with serious diseases,” remarked Chief Executive Officer of Editas Medicine (EDIT), James C. Mullen.

The University of California at Berkeley and the University of Vienna were the first to file patents on gene-editing in 2012. In that year, Jennifer Doudna of UC Berkeley and Charpentier of the University of Vienna first outlined the technology in a paper, which led them to share the 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry.

Doudna is a co-founder of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). According to a license agreement with Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU), the company has sublicensed a certain group of patents from the University of California and the University of Vienna that is co-owned by Dr. Emmanuel Charpentier, Intellia (NTLA) stated in its latest 10-K filing.