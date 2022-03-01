BrightView acquires TDE Group, terms not disclosed
Mar. 01, 2022 6:40 AM ETBrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) is acquiring TDE Group, a snow removal and commercial landscaping company headquartered in suburban Detroit with operations in Windsor, Ontario.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- TDE Group is the 34th firm to be purchased by BrightView under its successful long-term acquisition growth strategy.
- “BrightView continues to execute on our ‘strong-on-strong’ acquisition program in which we actively seek out exceptional businesses to expand our existing operations in attractive markets. Bringing TDE under the BrightView umbrella allows us to grow in a profitable market and bring highly trained and motivated team members into the company,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and CEO.