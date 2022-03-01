Acushnet GAAP EPS of -$0.36 misses by $0.08, revenue of $420.6M beats by $39.72M
Mar. 01, 2022 6:44 AM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Acushnet press release (NYSE:GOLF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.36 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $420.56M (flat Y/Y) beats by $39.72M.
- 2022 Outlook: The Company expects full-year consolidated net sales to be approximately $2.17B to $2.22B vs consensus of $2.09B and Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $325 to $345 million. On a constant currency basis, consolidated net sales are expected to be in the range of up 2.7%to up 5.0%. The Company's outlook assumes no significant worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional supply chain disruptions or changes in the impact of foreign currency.