Acushnet GAAP EPS of -$0.36 misses by $0.08, revenue of $420.6M beats by $39.72M

Mar. 01, 2022 6:44 AM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Acushnet press release (NYSE:GOLF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.36 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $420.56M (flat Y/Y) beats by $39.72M.
  • 2022 Outlook: The Company expects full-year consolidated net sales to be approximately $2.17B to $2.22B vs consensus of $2.09B and Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $325 to $345 million. On a constant currency basis, consolidated net sales are expected to be in the range of up 2.7%to up 5.0%. The Company's outlook assumes no significant worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional supply chain disruptions or changes in the impact of foreign currency.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.