Kennedy Wilson and partners acquire 905 units in Western U.S. for $264M

Mar. 01, 2022 6:47 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) and its partners have acquired in separate transactions Central Park Commons, a 180-unit garden-style apartment community in Meridian, Idaho; Paceline, a 221-unit apartment community in Shoreline, Washington; and AYA ABQ, a 504-unit garden-style apartment community in Albuquerque, New Mexico for a total $264 million.
  • The company and its partners invested $149 million of total equity, including $75 million by Kennedy Wilson and the properties are expected to add approximately $11 million of initial annual net operating income, including $6 million to Kennedy Wilson.
  • It has an approximate 50% ownership in these acquisitions, which were completed within the company’s co-investment portfolio.
  • The company will implement value-add asset management plans at the three communities, including renovating unit interiors, refreshing common areas and enhancing amenities.
  • The company’s portfolio of apartments in fast growing markets expands to over 36,000 units.
