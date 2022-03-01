AutoZone GAAP EPS of $22.30 beats by $4.70, revenue of $3.37B beats by $210M
Mar. 01, 2022 6:57 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- AutoZone press release (NYSE:AZO): Q2 GAAP EPS of $22.30 beats by $4.70.
- Revenue of $3.37B (+15.8% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 13.8% for the quarter.
- During the quarter ended February 12, 2022, AutoZone opened 26 new stores and closed one in the U.S., opened three stores in Mexico and two stores in Brazil. As of February 12, 2022, the Company had 6,091 stores in the U.S., 669 in Mexico and 55 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,815.