AutoZone GAAP EPS of $22.30 beats by $4.70, revenue of $3.37B beats by $210M

Mar. 01, 2022 6:57 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • AutoZone press release (NYSE:AZO): Q2 GAAP EPS of $22.30 beats by $4.70.
  • Revenue of $3.37B (+15.8% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
  • Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 13.8% for the quarter.
  • During the quarter ended February 12, 2022, AutoZone opened 26 new stores and closed one in the U.S., opened three stores in Mexico and two stores in Brazil. As of February 12, 2022, the Company had 6,091 stores in the U.S., 669 in Mexico and 55 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,815.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.