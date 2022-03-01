Kohl's Non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 beats by $0.10, revenue of $6.5B misses by $10M
Mar. 01, 2022 7:01 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)ASRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Kohl's press release (NYSE:KSS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $6.5B (+5.9% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Shares +2% PM.
- Expects full year 2022 net sales to increase 2% to 3% as compared to 2021 vs. 2.22% consensus, operating margin to be in the range of 7.2% to 7.5% and earnings per share to be in the range of $7.00 to $7.50 vs. $6.50 consensus
- Increasing the quarterly dividend by 100%, which equates to an annual dividend of $2.00 per share, and planning to repurchase at least $1.0 billion in shares in 2022, of which $500 million is expected to be repurchased through open market transactions or an accelerated share repurchase (NYSE:ASR) program executed in Q2 2022