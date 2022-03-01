Novanta Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.03, revenue of $199M beats by $7.36M
Mar. 01, 2022 7:01 AM ETNovanta Inc. (NOVT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Novanta press release (NASDAQ:NOVT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $199M (+34.9% Y/Y) beats by $7.36M.
- “We remain extremely excited about the growth opportunities in the medical and advanced industrial sectors that we serve,” said Matthijs Glastra, “We enter 2022 with a record backlog and good visibility to customer demand for the whole year. However, we are experiencing near-term raw material shortages and disruptions, and cost inflation in our supply chain, but we will continue to work to mitigate these impacts over the course of the year as we had during the second half of 2021.”