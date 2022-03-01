Axsome Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.90 beats by $0.08
Mar. 01, 2022 7:03 AM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Axsome Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:AXSM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.90 beats by $0.08.
- At December 31, 2021, Axsome had $86.5M of cash compared to $183.9 million at December 31, 2020.
- Axsome believes that its current cash, along with the remaining committed capital from the $300M term loan facility, is sufficient to fund anticipated operations, based on the current operating plan, which includes costs for the potential commercial launch of AXS-05 in MDD and AXS-07 in migraine, into 2024.
- Axsome expects that its operating expenses will increase year over year as it continues to build out the commercial function and further advance its pipeline.