Kohl's doubles quarterly dividend to $0.50, announces $3B buyback
Mar. 01, 2022 7:05 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) declares $0.50/share quarterly dividend, 100% increase from prior dividend of $0.25.
- Forward yield 3.6%
- Payable March 30; for shareholders of record March 16; ex-div March 15.
- The board approved a $3.0 billion share repurchase authorization and the Company plans to repurchase at least $1.0 billion in shares in 2022, of which $500 million is expected to be repurchased through open market transactions or an ASR program executed in Q2 2022.