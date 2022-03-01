Builders FirstSource Non-GAAP EPS of $2.78 beats by $0.89, revenue of $4.63B beats by $360M
Mar. 01, 2022 7:05 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource press release (NYSE:BLDR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.78 beats by $0.89.
- Revenue of $4.63B (+23.5% Y/Y) beats by $360M, driven by the merger with BMC, double-digit organic growth, and commodity inflation.
- The company expects 2022 realized cost synergies related to the BMC integration will be approximately $52M and will deliver approximately $100M in productivity savings for the year.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total capital expenditures: $400M to $420M; Free cash flow: $1.6B to $2B; Interest expense: $175M to $185M; Effective tax rate: 23.0% to 25.0%.