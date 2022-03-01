J. M. Smucker Non-GAAP EPS of $2.33 beats by $0.25, revenue of $2.05B beats by $10M
Mar. 01, 2022 7:06 AM ETThe J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- J. M. Smucker press release (NYSE:SJM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.33 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $2.05B (-1.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- The company expects FY22 Adj EPS to be $8.35- $8.65 vs consensus of $9.03
"Looking ahead, we are navigating a dynamic environment led by cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. We expect these pressures to continue in the fourth quarter. We are confident in our ability to work through these ongoing challenges, deliver on our fiscal year guidance, and support long-term shareholder value creation." said Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer.