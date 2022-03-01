Horizon Therapeutics Non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.01B beats by $14.1M; initiates FY22 guidance

  • Horizon Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:HZNP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $1.01B (+35.5% Y/Y) beats by $14.1M.
  • Fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $416.0 million and includes $36.2 million of upfront and milestone payments primarily related to the collaboration agreement with Alpine.
  • Full-Year 2022 Guidance:: Net Sales guidance of $3.9 Billion to $4.0 Billion vs. consensus of $3.97B, representing 22% growth at the midpoint.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $1.63 Billion to $1.70 Billion, representing 30% growth and 230 bps of margin expansion at the midpoint.
  • Expect TEPEZZA Net Sales Percentage Growth in the Mid-30s
  • Expect KRYSTEXXA Net Sales Growth of More Than 20%.
