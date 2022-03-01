Epizyme GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.08, revenue of $11.6M misses by $8.82M
Mar. 01, 2022 7:11 AM ETEpizyme, Inc. (EPZM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Epizyme press release (NASDAQ:EPZM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $11.6M (+38.1% Y/Y) misses by $8.82M.
- Revised 2022 Financial Guidance: 2022 total non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses are now expected to be between $160-180 million, compared to the prior guidance of $170-190 million.
- Based on the current operating plan, the Company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021, together with the $79.5 million in net proceeds raised from the common stock offering in January 2022, and expected cash generated from product sales, will be sufficient to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and pay debt service obligations as they become due, into the third quarter of 2023.