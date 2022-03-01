Perrigo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.1B in-line

Mar. 01, 2022 7:11 AM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Perrigo press release (NYSE:PRGO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (-14.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
  • Net sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5%, inclusive of negative impacts of approximately 2.0 percentage points from the planned divestiture of the Latin American businesses and 1.5 percentage points from adverse currency movements,
  • Organic net sales growth of 7.0% to 8.0%,
  • First half margin compression and second half margin expansion,
  • An adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 23%,
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.10 to $2.30 vs consensus of $2.65,
  • Cash flow from operations as a percentage of adjusted net income of 95% to 105%.
