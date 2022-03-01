NexGen uplisted to NYSE from NYSE American

  • NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) trades 4% higher premarket after it has been approved for uplisting on the NYSE from its current listing on the NYSE American; it will commence trading under the same symbol from Mar.4 trading.
  • "This listing is a demonstration of NexGen's corporate governance standards, size, liquidity and exceptional value proposition offered to global investors allocating capital to elite ESG entities at a time the demand for reliable and sustainable clean air energy fuel is undergoing a generational transition," CEO Leigh Curyer commented.
