NexGen uplisted to NYSE from NYSE American
Mar. 01, 2022 7:12 AM ETNexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) trades 4% higher premarket after it has been approved for uplisting on the NYSE from its current listing on the NYSE American; it will commence trading under the same symbol from Mar.4 trading.
- "This listing is a demonstration of NexGen's corporate governance standards, size, liquidity and exceptional value proposition offered to global investors allocating capital to elite ESG entities at a time the demand for reliable and sustainable clean air energy fuel is undergoing a generational transition," CEO Leigh Curyer commented.