Chico's FAS GAAP EPS of $0.09, revenue of $496.3M; initiates Q1 and FY22 guidance
Mar. 01, 2022 7:19 AM ETChico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chico's FAS press release (NYSE:CHS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.09.
- Revenue of $496.3M (+28.5% Y/Y).
- Total Company comparable sales for the fourth quarter compared to last year's fourth quarter improved 29.2%, with Chico's, WHBM and Soma up 33.2%, 45.6% and 9.5%, respectively.
For the fiscal 2022 first quarter the Company currently expects: Consolidated net sales of $485 million to $500 million vs. consensus of $443.7M; Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 36.9% to 37.7%; Earnings per diluted share of $0.07 to $0.11 vs. consensus of $0.03.
For the fiscal 2022 full year the Company currently expects: Consolidated net sales of $2,085 million to $2,115 million vs. consensus of $1.89B; Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 36.7% to 37.2%; Earnings per diluted share of $0.40 to $0.50 vs. consensus of $0.43.