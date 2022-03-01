Hostess Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.02, revenue of $297.16M beats by $14.27M

Mar. 01, 2022 7:21 AM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hostess Brands press release (NASDAQ:TWNK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $297.16M (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $14.27M.
  • For FY2022, the company expects Adjusted net revenue growth of 5% to 8% vs. consensus growth of 5.49%; Adjusted EBITDA of $280M to $290M, an increase of 4% to 8% from 2021; Adjusted EPS of $0.93 to $0.98, an increase of 6% to 11% from 2021 vs. consensus of $0.94; Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 137M to 138M; Capital expenditures of approximately $120M to $140M, including nearly $80 million for the new bakery; Income tax rate of approximately 27%.
